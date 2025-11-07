<p>Paris: A man has discovered around 700,000 euros ($800,000) worth of gold bars and coins while digging a swimming pool in his garden in France, local authorities said on Thursday.</p><p>The man, who has not been named, found the hoard in his home in the town of Neuville-sur-Saone outside Lyon in May, and reported it to the Regional Directorate of Cultural Affairs.</p><p>Officials there had just ruled he could keep it, as there was no sign it was archaeological treasure, a spokesperson for the Neuville-sur-Saone local authority said.</p>.Looking to find treasure, miscreants dig up floor of 1,000-year old temple in Karnataka's Kadur.<p>There were no clues on how it got there and the previous owner of the land had died, the spokesperson added.</p><p>The five bars and many coins were found in plastic bags, regional newspaper Le Progres reported. </p>