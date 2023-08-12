Maui fires more deadly than Hawaii's 1960 tsunami

The history of the 1960 tsunami starts with an even deadlier tsunami that hit the same island in 1946, before Hawaii’s statehood, according to Cindi Preller, the director of the Pacific Tsunami Museum in Hilo. The wave smashed parts of Hilo, a town on the Big Island’s eastern coast, killing more than 150 people. A few years later, the federal government created a tsunami warning center on land that it owned in Honolulu.