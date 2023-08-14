Maui wildfires death toll hits 93 amid frantic search for the missing

The death toll from the Maui wildfires reached 93 on Sunday as relatives of the missing frantically searched for signs their loved ones may still be alive.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green on Sunday likened the burnt-out city of Lahaina to a "war zone" after the fast-moving blaze engulfed the northwest coast of Maui on Tuesday, leveling much of the historic resort town and scorching nearly everything in its path.

Days after the inferno, crews of firefighters were still battling flare-ups, and cadaver dogs were sifting through the town's charred ruins in search of victims as survivors and officials grappled with the scale of the disaster.

"Right now, we are still in the throes of the acute phase of this recovery, meaning that we're still recovering the tragic loss of life," Green told MSNBC on Sunday. "We're at 93 (victims) now ... it's a war zone, but the help is incredible."