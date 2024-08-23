Home
world

Mike Lynch's family devastated and in shock, says spokesperson

'The Lynch family is devastated, in shock and is being comforted and supported by family and friends,' their statement said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 23 August 2024, 13:10 IST

London: The family of British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch are devastated and in shock, a family spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

"The Lynch family is devastated, in shock and is being comforted and supported by family and friends," their statement said.

"Their thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragedy. They would like to sincerely thank the Italian coastguard, emergency services and all those who helped in the rescue."

"Their one request now is that their privacy be respected at this time of unspeakable grief."

