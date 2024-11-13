Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Millions of Nigerians go hungry as floods compound hardship

Torrential rains and floods in 29 of Nigeria's 36 states this year have destroyed more than 15 lakh hectares of cropland, affecting more than 90 lakh people states FAO.
Reuters
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 10:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2024, 10:50 IST
World newsNigeriaFAOtorrential rainaffected by floods

Follow us on :

Follow Us