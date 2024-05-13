Misinformation, false narratives being created about India in West: Indian-American oncologist Bharat Barai

“This (Khalistan) is not a problem of India. Indian Sikhs don't want to have anything to do with it. It is the foreign-born or foreign-living Sikhs and only a very tiny fraction of them,” Dr Barai said.

Referring to the number of news articles and commentaries appearing in the Western press, including that of the US, raising questions about democracy, freedom of expression, and human rights in India, the influential Indian-American said that a section of the people is spreading misinformation and creating false narratives about India.

“My feeling is that some of the people in the West still have a colonial mentality. They still think that they are the supreme judges of the world. They are the ones who are going to judge what happens in any other country in the world, and they are going to be the Ayatullah who will give the ultimate word,” Dr Barai said.

“But this is a different India. India has progressed a lot in the last 10 years. It has become the fifth-largest economy in the world. It is also progressing militarily. It is staying truly non-aligned. It is friends with the USA, with the UK, Australia, and Germany. But it is also friends with Russia. So, India cannot be deterred by this kind of criticism,” he said.

“Fortunately, Prime Minister Modi has a fairly confident and fairly strong personality to ward off all this kind of unnecessary, unwarranted advice… there are guys like Pannun who openly give threats that they are going to put a bomb, they're going to blow up the airliner… telling Hindus to get out of Canada. Nothing happens to them. What kind of law and order Mr Trudeau is talking about when not one person has been arrested," he said.