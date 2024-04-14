Most of the Iranian drones over Syria were downed by Israel, US: Report

Amman: Most of the Iranian drones flying over Syria's airspace during Tehran's strikes overnight were downed by Israeli and U.S. jets before reaching their targets in Israel, two Western intelligence sources said on Sunday.

They told Reuters the aerial interceptions shot down dozens of missiles and drones fired by Iran that flew above southern Syria in the Deraa province, the Syrian Golan Heights and several locations in eastern Syria along the border with Iraq.

US air defences operated from the US base in al-Tanf, as well as along the Jordanian border and in eastern Syria, where Washington maintains hundred of troops in several air bases, one source said.

He could not confirm whether US military aircraft and defence destroyers deployed in the Middle East were used in what he described as a "highly prepared" response based on accurate intelligence on both the timing of Iran's retaliation and its scope, using a swarm of drones and missiles.