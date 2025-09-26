'Much of world no longer remembers Oct 7. But we remember': Netanyahu recalls Hamas attack in speech to UN

<p>United Nations: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu">Benjamin Netanyahu</a>, speaking at the United Nations on Friday, vowed to continue Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip and told the hostages still held by the Palestinian militants they were not forgotten.</p><p>Speaking in Hebrew, the Israeli leader said: "We've not forgotten you - not even for a second."</p> .Combined military-diplomatic effort underway to defeat Hamas, bring back hostages: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu.<p>Netanyahu cataloged Israeli victories against Hamas and other militant groups backed by Iran in a speech that reminded the world of the horrors endured by Israelis on October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel, killing some 1,200 people and took hostages, 48 of whom remain in Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.</p><p>"Much of the world no longer remembers October 7. But we remember," Netanyahu said.</p> .<p>Israel's military response has killed more than 65,000 people in Gaza, according to local health officials, and left much of the territory in ruins.</p><p>Scores of delegates exited the hall as Netanyahu took the stage while attendees in the balcony rose to their feet to give him a standing ovation.</p>