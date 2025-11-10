Menu
Homeworld

Multiple flights cancelled in Pakistan as rift widens between PIA, engineers' body

Some TV channels showed passengers exiting airports in Karachi and Lahore because of flight cancellations or inordinate delays over the weekend.
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 08:44 IST
Published 10 November 2025, 08:44 IST
World newsPakistan

