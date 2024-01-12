Myanmar rebel alliance agree ceasefire with ruling military, says rebel group TNLA

An alliance of ethnic minority armies in northern Myanmar has agreed a ceasefire with the ruling military, a leader of one of the groups, the TNLA, said on Friday, adding the talks involved an envoy from neighbouring China.

The military, which overthrew an elected government in 2021, has been battling rebels fighting to end the its control of their regions since late October, with intense violence along the northern border with China.

The joint offensive has posed the biggest battlefield challenge to the military since the coup and caused concern in China about the prospect of border trade disruption and a refugee influx.