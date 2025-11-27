<p>Two members of the National Guard were shot on Wednesday in a busy area near the White House, putting the building into lockdown with President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> away in Florida.</p><p>Trump administration official said the suspected shooter had been transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds. The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear. </p><p><strong>Here is what we know so far about the shooter:</strong></p><ul><li><p>The shooter has been identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national. </p></li><li><p>Lakanwal came to the US in 2021, under Operation Allies Welcome, and settled in Bellingham, Washington, as per <a href="https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/washington-shooting-all-about-rahmanullah-lakanwal-gunman-who-shot-2-national-guard-troops-near-white-house-9707458">media reports</a>.</p></li><li><p>He was shot four times after attacking the National Guard members. Lakanwal is yet to reveal the motive behind the attack. </p></li><li><p>Quoting law enforcement sources, <em>CNN</em> reported the suspect appeared to have <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/2-us-national-guard-members-shot-near-white-house-3811642">deliberately targeted</a> the Guard soldiers.</p></li></ul>.Shooting of National Guard soldiers 'act of terror': Trump says US must re-examine Afghan immigrants who came during Biden's term.<p>Trump is at his resort in Palm Beach ahead of Thanksgiving holiday, while US Vice President J D Vance is in Kentucky.</p><p>In a social media post, Trump called the suspected shooter an "animal" who would "pay a very steep price" and praised the National Guard.</p>.<p>The shooting unfolded near Farragut Square, a popular lunch spot for office workers just a few blocks away from the White House.<br><br>National Guard soldiers have been in Washington since August, when Trump deployed them to the streets as part of his contentious immigration and crime crackdown targeting Democratic-led cities.<br><br>As of Wednesday, there were about 2,200 National Guard troops in Washington, including contingents from the District of Columbia as well as Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, West Virginia, Georgia and Alabama.<br><br><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>