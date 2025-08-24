Menu
Nepal officially joins India-led International Big Cat Alliance

“Nepal has formally joined the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) by signing the Framework Agreement,” announced the IBCA on Saturday.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 06:10 IST
World newsNepalleopardwildlifetiger

