Nepal PM Prachanda says his visits to China successful

“Most importantly this visit has enhanced the goodwill of Chinese leaders regarding Nepalese people and the country.”

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud, who was also part of the delegation, termed Prachanda’s China visit as “successful from both economic and diplomatic point of view.”

“The bilateral meetings that Prachanda held with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang were important and the agreements reached between Kathmandu and Nepal were also in the interest of Nepal and important for the economic development of the country,” the secretariat of the Foreign Minister said here.