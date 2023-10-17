News Shots
Homeworld

Nepal PM Prachanda visits hospital; undergoes routine checkup: Official

Prachanda, 69, visited Kathmandu's Norvic Hospital on Tuesday afternoon and underwent several tests to check his health parameters.
Last Updated 17 October 2023, 17:03 IST

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' underwent a regular health checkup at a hospital here on Tuesday, according to a government official.

Prachanda, 69, visited Kathmandu's Norvic Hospital on Tuesday afternoon and underwent several tests to check his health parameters.

'Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' visited Norvic Hospital in Kathmandu for a medical check-up on Tuesday afternoon. After all the tests he returned back to his official residence in the evening,' Surya Kiran, one of the personal aides of Prachanda, said.

Kiran said that Prachanda has undergone various checkups, including his chest conditions.

(Published 17 October 2023, 17:03 IST)
