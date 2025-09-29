Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Nepal PM Sushila Karki breaks silence on 2026 elections! Her big promise in Dashain message

Extending her greetings on the occasion, Prime Minister Karki wished peace, happiness, and prosperity to all Nepali brothers and sisters at home and abroad.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 12:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 September 2025, 12:02 IST
NepalIndia-Nepal RelationsNepal Prime Minister

Follow us on :

Follow Us