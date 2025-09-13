Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel calls on all sides to cooperate in conducting parliamentary elections in March

<p>Kathmandu: Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel on Saturday called on all sides to cooperate in conducting fresh elections to the House of Representatives that are to be held on March 5, following a week of violent protests that led to the resignation of K P Sharma Oli and Sushila Karki taking over as the country’s first woman prime minister.</p>.<p>The president in a statement urged all to utilise the “hard earned opportunity for conducting the election on time by safeguarding the interests of the people and maintaining self-discipline”.</p>.<p>“A peaceful way out was possible for the country only after passing through a very crucial, tough and dangerous situation,” he said.</p>.<p>Paudel said that the constitution and parliamentary system are saved and the federal democratic republic is intact.</p>.From BHU to Kathmandu, Nepal's interim PM Sushila Karki shares deep India connect.<p>“The people have got an opportunity to move forward in the path of a progressive democracy through holding elections to the House of Representatives within six months,” President Paudel said in the statement.</p>.<p>On Friday, President Paudel dissolved the House of Representatives on the recommendation of the newly-appointed prime minister and said the next parliamentary election would be held on March 5.</p>.<p>Former Chief Justice Karki, 73, was sworn-in as the country’s first woman prime minister, ending days of political uncertainty after the abrupt resignation of Oli this week following wide-spread anti-government protests against a ban on social media and alleged corruption.</p>.<p>Oli quit on Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during Monday's protests.</p>.<p>The prime minister will form a small Cabinet on Sunday, two days after her swearing-in ceremony, as offices are closed on Saturday.</p>.<p>Karki will hold some two dozen ministries, including Home, Foreign Affairs and Defence.</p>.<p>Sources at the President’s Office said that the prime minister will form a council of ministers with the inclusion of a small number of ministers on Sunday, when she will assume office.</p>.<p>As the Prime Minister’s Office in Singhdurbar Secretariat was set on fire during the two-day agitation, the newly-constructed building for the Home Ministry within the Singhdurbar complex is being prepared for the Prime Minister’s Office, according to government sources.</p>.<p>Removing the ashes and cleaning are being done in the surrounding areas of the building to shift the Prime Minister’s Office there.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Prime Minister Karki on Saturday visited the Civil Hospital in Baneshwor area of Kathmandu where dozens of people injured during the agitation are undergoing treatment.</p>.<p>Nepal's major political parties and apex lawyers' body have strongly criticised the president's decision to dissolve Parliament, describing the move as "unconstitutional", "arbitrary" and a serious blow to democracy The chief whips of the dissolved House of Representatives have issued a joint statement opposing the dissolution of the Parliament.</p>.<p>Nepal police on Friday said that at least 51 people, including an Indian national, died in the 'Gen Z'-led protests. </p>