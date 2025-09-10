<p>Nepal's former chief justice Sushila Karki has said that she has accepted the request to lead as the country's interim Prime Minister.</p><p>Karki spoke to Indian TV channel <em>CNN News18</em> where she confirmed her assent.</p><p>The Nepal Army has officially <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/nepal-army-imposes-nationwide-restrictive-orders-curfew-to-curb-possible-violence-3721088">announced a nationwide curfew from 5 pm</a> today, and will continue until Thursday 6 am. </p><p>At least 25 people, including three policemen, were killed during the violent anti-government protests led by the 'Gen Z' group in the last two days in Nepal, police and officials said on Wednesday.</p><p>Nineteen people, mostly youths, were killed in firing by the security forces during protests in front of the Parliament building on Monday. </p>.For Nepal's protesters, wealthy 'nepo kids' are source of outrage.<p>The Kathmandu airport has reopened after at least 24 hours since the violent protests took place. </p><p>Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday in the face of massive anti-government protests, with the demonstrators attacking private residences of several top politicians, including President Ramchandra Paudel, and vandalising the parliament. </p>