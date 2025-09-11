<p>Nepal, which saw violent protests seems to be finally calming down after the resignations of PM, President even as the Gen Z protestors hold talks with the Army over successive government formation. </p><p>Now, videos of Nepal army airlifting politicians on helicopters to protect them from protesters has gone viral. Politicians clung onto the helicopters even as protestors rushed to catch hold of them and tried to attack them as they took off.</p><p>Social media was abuzz with divided reactions commenting that it a necessary step to control the uprising protest whereas others slammed the act of rescuing the corrupted politicians.</p><p>“Ways to save life…” said a social media account named @SGnepal in a post sharing a video of people clinging to a helicopter's rope.</p><p>Another user named @iamharunkhan wrote, “This is how corrupt officials of Nepal hurriedly fled the country by hanging from an emergency helicopter.”</p>.<p><strong>Significant events took place during the Gen Z protest:</strong></p><p>The Gen Z protest in Nepal began on September 8 against the nation's 'corrupted' politicians led to massive destruction in the heart of the country Kathmandu and across the nation.</p><p>1. Till date the protest death toll rose to around 30 people and thousands of protestors injured by the heavy-handed tactics of Nepal police using tear gas, water cannons and live bullets.</p><p>2. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned from his post due to the mounting pressure on city's destruction and demonstrators killed as well as uprising of the protest.</p><p>3. Homes and offices of Nepal leaders targeted</p><ul><li><p>The house of former Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal was set on fire, his wife Rajyalami Chitrakar was inside and was admitted with severe burn injuries.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>The house of former Finance Minister Ramsaran Mahat in Kapan, Kathmandu was also set ablaze.</p></li><li><p>Former PM Sher Bahadur Deuba's residence in Budhanilkantha was also attacked.</p></li><li><p>Residences of other senior politicians of Nepal including the Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba were damaged.</p> </li></ul><p>4. Destruction of government and media buildings</p><ul><li><p>Parliament building and major administrative complexes including Singha Durbar were torched.</p></li><li><p>Nepal President's office Maharajgunj, the Supreme Court, and Prime Minister's residence Baluwatar were also set on fire and heavily damaged.</p></li><li><p>Notable media, the Kantipur Media Group and it's headquarter outlet was set ablaze.</p></li></ul><p>4. Curfew</p><ul><li><p>Authorities imposed curfew in Kathmandu and major city roads leading to disruption in highways.</p></li><li><p>Besides Kathmandu, protests and clashes were reported in Itahari, Pokhara, Butwal, Bharatpur, Bhairahawa, Janakpur, Hetauda, Nepalgunj, Jhapa (Birtamod, Damak), etc. Curfews were imposed in some of them as well.</p></li></ul><p>5. Undertrial prisoners escape</p><ul><li><p>Following the arrest of thousands of protesters, 15,000 inmates along with demonstrators and 30 undertrial prisoners from over 25 prisons across the country were escaped in the largest prison break in Nepal's history, <em>The Kathmandu Post</em> reported.</p></li></ul>