Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Nepal unrest | Politicians attempt to flee nation, homes and offices burnt: All about Gen Z protest that felled Oli govt

Social media was abuzz with divided reactions commenting that it as a necessary step to control the uprising protest whereas others slammed the act of rescuing the corrupted politicians.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 10:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 September 2025, 10:39 IST
World newsprotestNepalGen Z

Follow us on :

Follow Us