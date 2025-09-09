<p>New Delhi: Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday amid violent nationwide anti-corruption protests, plunging the Himalayan country into fresh political uncertainty.</p><p>Nepal, wedged between giant neighbours China and India, has had 14 governments since 2008, not one of which has completed a full five-year term.</p><p><strong>Here's a timeline of major events:</strong></p>.<p>1951</p><p>Before 1951, Nepal was ruled by monarchs from various dynasties, including the Ranas, who governed through a system where the prime minister was hereditary.</p><p>The Ranas were overthrown in 1951 by ascendant pro-democracy movements and a parliamentary democracy was established.</p>.Explained | A look at the anti-corruption protests that ended Nepal's social media ban.<p>1961-1990</p><p>King Mahendra banned political parties in 1961 and imposed a return to a centralised system of government that consolidated his power, known as "Panchayat".</p><p>People's frustration with the system grew and reached a peak in 1990 when some parties launched a campaign and staged demonstrations to restore multi-party democracy.</p><p>The campaign, popularly known as the "People's Movement" compelled King Birendra to lift the ban on political parties, ending the "Panchayat" system.</p>.<p>1996</p><p>Nepal's left-wing Maoists started a violent bid to replace the royal parliamentary system with a people's republic. That led to a decade-long civil war and caused more than 17,000 deaths.</p>.<p>2006-2015</p><p>Civilians protested against the monarchy in 2006, leading to its abolition in 2008, making Nepal a federal democratic republic. King Gyanendra, the last king, lives as a commoner in the capital Kathmandu.</p><p>In 2015, Nepal adopted a new constitution.</p>.<p>2015-Present</p><p>K P Sharma Oli took over as prime minister of Nepal for the first time in October 2015 and his government lasted for about a year. He was elected for the second and third time successively in 2018 and 2021 and for the fourth time in 2024. </p>