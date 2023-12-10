Netanyahu speaks to Putin, voices disapproval of Iran ties

The Kremlin said Russia was ready to give all possible assistance to alleviate the suffering of civilians and de-escalate the conflict.

"Vladimir Putin reaffirmed the principle position of rejecting and condemning terrorism in all its forms," the Kremlin said in a statement.

"At the same time, it is extremely important that countering terrorist threats does not lead to such grave consequences for the civilian population."

Russia's foreign minister on Sunday said an international monitoring mission should go to Gaza to monitor the humanitarian situation.