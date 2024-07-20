Home
Homeworld

New In Pics | July 20, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 20 July 2024, 01:02 IST

A reflection of nearly full moon known as the "Buck Moon" is seen at the lake near Marksewo.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Passengers wait at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, after airlines grounded flights due to a worldwide tech outage caused by an update to CrowdStrike's "Falcon Sensor" software which crashed Microsoft Windows systems, in Milwaukee

Credit: Reuters Photo

Migrants are rescued from a wooden boat by the Geo Barents migrant rescue ship, operated by Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders), in international waters off the coast of Tunisia in the central Mediterranean Sea.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The Olympic rings are pictured on the Eiffel Tower ahead the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, France

Credit: Reuters Photo

Passengers wait at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, after airlines grounded flights due to a worldwide tech outage caused by an update to CrowdStrike's "Falcon Sensor" software which crashed Microsoft Windows systems, in Milwaukee.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 20 July 2024, 01:02 IST
