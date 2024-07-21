Home
world

New In Pics | July 21, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 21 July 2024, 00:59 IST

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage to speak on Day 4 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Credit: Reuters Photo

David Sanchez, 18, climbs helped by Carlos Gallardo, 65, at the wall of the Foixarda tunnel, which was transformed from a former road tunnel into an urban, free-to-use climbing gym open at all times, equipped with thousands of holds, in Barcelona, Spain

Credit: Reuters Photo

An Olympic rings tattoo on the left bicep of women's javelin thrower Victoria Hudson (AUT) during the London Athletics Meet at London Stadium.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Snow covers the Laguna del Maule lake and its surroundings, in San Clemente.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Members of Colombian congress from opposition parties hold signs that read "We are the opposition, out with corruption" during the opening of the new session of the Colombian Congress, in Bogota, Colombia.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 21 July 2024, 00:59 IST
