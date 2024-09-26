New York Mayor Adams' residence searched after criminal charges filed

New York: Federal agents searched New York City Mayor Eric Adams' residence on Thursday morning, after he was indicted on criminal charges following a long-running investigation that has sent the largest US city's government into turmoil.

A black sport utility vehicle with a placard reading "Federal Law Enforcement" on its dashboard was parked outside the mayor's Gracie Mansion home on Manhattan's Upper East Side, according to a Reuters witness.

Around a dozen people in business attire were seen walking on to the mansion's grounds with briefcases and duffel bags, said the witness.

The exact charges Adams faces remain uncertain, as the indictment was still under seal. It remained unclear whether Adams would be arrested or surrender voluntarily, and when he may appear in court.

A spokesman for the US Attorney's office in Manhattan, which brought the charges, declined to comment on Wednesday after the New York Times and other outlets reported that Adams had been indicted by a grand jury, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Adams, a Democrat who would become the first of the city's 110 mayors to be criminally charged while in office, said in a video statement on Wednesday night that he expected to be charged - and that the accusations would be "entirely false, based on lies."