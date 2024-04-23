JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | April 23, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 23 April 2024, 03:32 IST

Follow Us

Kites fly over the beach during the 37th International Berck-sur-Mer Kite Festival, in the northern French resort of Berck-sur-Mer, France

Kites fly over the beach during the 37th International Berck-sur-Mer Kite Festival, in the northern French resort of Berck-sur-Mer, France

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
A rickshaw puller wipes sweat with a scarf during the countrywide heatwave in Dhaka, Bangladesh

A rickshaw puller wipes sweat with a scarf during the countrywide heatwave in Dhaka, Bangladesh

Credit: Reuters Photo

Indigenous Kayapo men attend the Terra Livre (Free Land) camp, a protest camp to demand the demarcation of land and to defend cultural rights, in Brasilia, Brazil

Indigenous Kayapo men attend the Terra Livre (Free Land) camp, a protest camp to demand the demarcation of land and to defend cultural rights, in Brasilia, Brazil

Credit: Reuters Photo

A drone view shows roads submerged in floodwaters following heavy rainfall, in Qingyuan, Guangdong province, China

A drone view shows roads submerged in floodwaters following heavy rainfall, in Qingyuan, Guangdong province, China

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 April 2024, 03:32 IST)
PhotosWord news

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT