News in Pics | April 23, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Kites fly over the beach during the 37th International Berck-sur-Mer Kite Festival, in the northern French resort of Berck-sur-Mer, France
A rickshaw puller wipes sweat with a scarf during the countrywide heatwave in Dhaka, Bangladesh
Indigenous Kayapo men attend the Terra Livre (Free Land) camp, a protest camp to demand the demarcation of land and to defend cultural rights, in Brasilia, Brazil
A drone view shows roads submerged in floodwaters following heavy rainfall, in Qingyuan, Guangdong province, China
