News in Pics | April 4, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Xochitl Galvez, presidential candidate of the 'Fuerza y Corazon por Mexico', alliance of opposition parties, poses for a selfie with a supporter during a campaign rally, in Tlanepantla, State of Mexico, Mexico
Venezuelan migrants camp on the tennis courts of a community center in Seattle
A damaged vehicle is pictured following the earthquake, in Hualien, Taiwan.
Funeral mass for slain mayoral candidate Gisela Gaytan, in Celaya
Cuban Greco-Roman wrestler Mijain Lopez trains in Varadero to go after his 5th gold in Paris Olympics
(Published 04 April 2024, 01:06 IST)