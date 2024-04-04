JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | April 4, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 04 April 2024, 01:06 IST

Xochitl Galvez, presidential candidate of the 'Fuerza y Corazon por Mexico', alliance of opposition parties, poses for a selfie with a supporter during a campaign rally, in Tlanepantla, State of Mexico, Mexico

Credit: Reuters Photo

Venezuelan migrants camp on the tennis courts of a community center in Seattle

Credit: Reuters Photo

A damaged vehicle is pictured following the earthquake, in Hualien, Taiwan.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Funeral mass for slain mayoral candidate Gisela Gaytan, in Celaya

Credit: Reuters Photo

Cuban Greco-Roman wrestler Mijain Lopez trains in Varadero to go after his 5th gold in Paris Olympics

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 04 April 2024, 01:06 IST)
