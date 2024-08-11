Home
News In Pics | August 11, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 August 2024, 04:23 IST

Paris 2024 Olympics - Artistic Swimming - Duet Free Routine - Aquatics Centre, Saint-Denis, France - August 10, 2024. Nadine Barsoum of Egypt and Hana Hiekal of Egypt perform.

Reuters

Paris 2024 Olympics - Beach Volleyball - Men's Gold Medal Match - Sweden vs Germany (Ahman/Hellvig vs Ehlers/Wickler) - Eiffel Tower Stadium, Paris, France - August 10, 2024. The pitch before the match, in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Reuters

Israelis demonstrate against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages in Gaza, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Tel Aviv, Israel, August 10, 2024.

Reuters

Palestinians look at the damage at the site of an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Gaza City August 10, 2024.

Reuters

Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attends a campaign event at UNLV (University of Nevada, Las Vegas) campus, in Las Vegas, Nevada, US

Reuters

Published 11 August 2024, 04:23 IST
World newssportsPhotos

