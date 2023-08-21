Home
Homeworld

News in Pics, August 21: Best photos from around the world

Here are the best photos from around the world.
Last Updated 21 August 2023, 02:39 IST

Farmers extract fibres from jute plants, in Nadia, Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

A view shows a fire over the mountains near empty houses after the evacuation in different villages in the north, as wildfires rage out of control on the island of Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain August 20, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A view shows a flooded intersection in Palm Springs, as Tropical Storm Hilary approaches California, U.S., August 20, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A member of the Mexican Army assists a man during the application of Plan DN-III-E in the Baja California peninsula through the pass of Tropical Storm Hilary in this undated handout photo provided by the National Defence Secretary (SEDENA).

Credit: SEDENA via Reuters Photo

(Published 21 August 2023, 02:39 IST)
