Homeworld

News in Pics, August 23, 2023: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 23 August 2023, 02:19 IST

Flames reach upwards along the edge of a wildfire as seen from a Canadian Forces helicopter in Quebec.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Members of the Texas National Guard place wire fence, as seen from Ciudad Juarez.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The Maa-Festival inside the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Narok County.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People gather inside the Tennessee State Capitol during a special session on public safety in Nashville, TN.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi acknowledges the crowd while riding a motorcycle during his tour of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Credit: PTI Photo

People take a stroll under the cloudy sky in Shimla.

Credit: PTI Photo

(Published 23 August 2023, 02:19 IST)
