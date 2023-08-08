Home
world

News in Pics, August 8, 2023: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 08 August 2023, 01:58 IST

View of a wildfire in Aljezur, Portugal, August 7, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A mother and calf vaquita, a critically endangered small tropical porpoise native to MexicoÕs Gulf of California, surface in the waters off San Felipe, Mexico in this handout picture taken in 2008.

Credit: Paula Olson/NOAA Fisheries/Handout via REUTERS

Iraq’s Defense Minister Thabit Muhammad Al-Abbasi meets with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (not pictured) at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., August 7, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

CaliforniaArgentinaIraqportugal

