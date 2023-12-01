News in Pics | December 1, 2023

Liam Or, 18, rides with his father in a military helicopter following his release after being held hostage by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, above Israel, in this handout image obtained by Reuters on November 30, 2023.
Credit: Prime Minister's Office/Handout via Reuters
A man's face is reflected in a mirror, near the ruins of houses destroyed in Israeli strikes during the conflict, during a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Credit: Reuters Photo
People wait to cast their vote at a polling station during the Telangana Legislative Assembly election in Hyderabad, India, November 30, 2023.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Children with congenital disabilities, believed to be caused by the exposure of their parents to gas leakage during the Union Carbide gas leak disaster in 1984, along with their relatives and supporters take part in a candle light vigil to pay homage to the victims of the tragedy, in Bhopal, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.
Credit: PTI Photo