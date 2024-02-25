JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | February 25, 2024

Best pictures from around the world
Last Updated 25 February 2024, 02:57 IST

Director Mati Diop poses with the Golden Bear for Best Film for 'Dahomey', after the award ceremony of the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government in Tel Aviv.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house, in Rafah.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A supporter of Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump attends his South Carolina Republican presidential primary election night party in Columbia, South Carolina.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A volunteer is pelted with exploding firecrackers as part of the Lantern Festival celebrations in Taitung.

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 25 February 2024, 02:57 IST)
World newsPhotos

