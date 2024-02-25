News in Pics | February 25, 2024

Director Mati Diop poses with the Golden Bear for Best Film for 'Dahomey', after the award ceremony of the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany.
Protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government in Tel Aviv.
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house, in Rafah.
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump attends his South Carolina Republican presidential primary election night party in Columbia, South Carolina.
A volunteer is pelted with exploding firecrackers as part of the Lantern Festival celebrations in Taitung.
(Published 25 February 2024, 02:57 IST)