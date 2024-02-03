News in Pics |February 3, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Pelicans stand by the water's edge in St James's Park in London, Britain, February 2, 2024.
A Ukrainian serviceman of the attack drones battalion of the Achilles 92nd brigade, prepares a Vampire combat drone before flying over positions of Russian troops near the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine February 1, 2024.
AJ Dereume holds up groundhog Punxsutawney Phil, as he makes his prediction on how long winter will last during the Groundhog Day Festivities, at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, U.S., February 2, 2024.
A Muslim worshipper walks ahead of Friday prayer in the al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City February 2, 2024.
