Homeworld

News in Pics | January 7, 2024

Last Updated 07 January 2024, 01:36 IST

Rescues carry out a body of a person killed during a Russian missile attack, from a heavily damaged apartment building, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine January 2, 2024.

Rescues carry out a body of a person killed during a Russian missile attack, from a heavily damaged apartment building, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine January 2, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Policemen search for victims in Asaichi-dori street, which burned down due to a fire following an earthquake in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, January 7, 2024.

Policemen search for victims in Asaichi-dori street, which burned down due to a fire following an earthquake in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, January 7, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Ethiopian Orthodox faithful hold candles during a Christmas Eve celebration at Bole Medhanialem Church in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, January 6, 2024.

Ethiopian Orthodox faithful hold candles during a Christmas Eve celebration at Bole Medhanialem Church in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, January 6, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Helen, a 5-year-old migrant girl from Venezuela traveling with her family and seeking asylum in the United States, covers herself from the cold during the celebration of Epiphany Day, at the border between Mexico and the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, January 6, 2024.

Helen, a 5-year-old migrant girl from Venezuela traveling with her family and seeking asylum in the United States, covers herself from the cold during the celebration of Epiphany Day, at the border between Mexico and the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, January 6, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 07 January 2024, 01:36 IST)
