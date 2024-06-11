Home
News in Pics | June 11, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 00:39 IST
2024 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), in Cupertino.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum holds a press conference in Mexico City.

Credit: Reuters Photo

U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris dances with Kirk Franklin during a Juneteenth concert hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Brazil's tropical wetlands ablaze in massive fires.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People attend a Juneteenth concert hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A North Korean defector sets the time of a machine to Distribute anti-North Korean leaflets over North Korean territory travelling with balloons.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 11 June 2024, 00:39 IST
