News in Pics | June 11, 2024: Best photos from around the world

2024 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), in Cupertino.
Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum holds a press conference in Mexico City.
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris dances with Kirk Franklin during a Juneteenth concert hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington.
Brazil's tropical wetlands ablaze in massive fires.
People attend a Juneteenth concert hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington.
A North Korean defector sets the time of a machine to Distribute anti-North Korean leaflets over North Korean territory travelling with balloons.
Published 11 June 2024, 00:39 IST