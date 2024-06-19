News in Pics | June 19, 2024: Best photos from around the world

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds lobsters during his ride on a boat in the harbour with West Devon MP Geoffrey Cox, in Clovelly, Britain, June 18, 2024.
Euro 2024 - Group F - Portugal v Czech Republic - Leipzig Stadium, Leipzig, Germany - June 18, 2024 Czech Republic's Lukas Provod scores their first goal past Portugal's Diogo Costa.
Protesters attend a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, during Israel-Hamas conflict, near the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem June 18, 2024.
Israeli military vehicles maneuver inside the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, as seen from Israel, June 18, 2024.
Published 19 June 2024, 03:02 IST