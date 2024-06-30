Home
world

News in Pics | June 30, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 30 June 2024, 04:15 IST
India's Kuldeep Yadav lifts the trophy as they celebrate after winning the T20 World Cup

Credit: Reuters Photo

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado attends a rally, as she tours the country despite not being able to run in the upcoming presidential elections, in San Cristobal, Tachira state, Venezuela

Credit: Reuters Photo

Max Allen swims to shore and is celebrated during the Greasy Pole contest at St. Peter's Fiesta, honoring the patron saint of the local fisherman, in Gloucester, Massachusetts, U.S.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A beaded piece of regalia is seen on the back of a dancer’s head during the 43rd annual Kamloopa Powwow, in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A reveller of the Boi Caprichoso Association performs during the annual Parintins folklore festival at the Bumbodromo in Parintins, Amazonas state, Brazil

Credit: Reuters Photo

