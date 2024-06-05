News in Pics | June 5, 2024: Best photos from around the world

A person wears a badge of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party election symbol as it's smeared with colour after celebrations at the party office after election results outside the party office in Mumbai, India, June 4, 2024.
Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Congress party headquarters in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2024.
A man stands in front of a poster featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP election candidate K. Annamalai, outside its party office in Chennai, India, June 4, 2024.
People watch election results outside a vote counting centre in Mumbai, India, June 4, 2024
Published 05 June 2024, 04:50 IST