Homeworld

News in Pics | June 5, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 05 June 2024, 04:50 IST
A person wears a badge of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party election symbol as it's smeared with colour after celebrations at the party office after election results outside the party office in Mumbai, India, June 4, 2024.

Reuters Photo

Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Congress party headquarters in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2024.

Reuters Photo

A man stands in front of a poster featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP election candidate K. Annamalai, outside its party office in Chennai, India, June 4, 2024.

Reuters Photo

People watch election results outside a vote counting centre in Mumbai, India, June 4, 2024

Reuters Photo

India NewsWorld newsPhotos

