Homeworld

News In Pics | March 12, 2024

Last Updated 12 March 2024, 02:12 IST

esian Muslims take part in the evening mass prayers called "Tarawih" on the first night of holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Grand Mosque of Istiqlal in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 11, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A man walks past placards with photos of hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas from Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 11, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Firefighters work to extinguish a vegetation fire near Hanover Park on the Cape Flats, in Cape Town, South Africa, March 11, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A member of Pakistan's moon sighting committee is silhouetted as he uses theodolite to look for the new moon as Muslims attend an evening prayer session called 'Tarawih' to mark the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Peshawar, Pakistan March 11, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 12 March 2024, 02:12 IST)
