News in Pics | May 12, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 May 2024, 23:47 IST
Pro-Palestinian protesters attend a demonstration amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at a statewide gathering in Orlando, Florida, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A Bald Eagle soars over the Hudson River off Nyack, New York, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Israeli soldiers with an armoured personnel carrier (APC) operate near the Israel-Gaza border.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, co-hosts an event of Women in Leadership with Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization in Abuja, Nigeria.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Neymar walks on the pitch holding his daughter Mavie after Al Hilal win the Saudi Pro League.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 11 May 2024, 23:47 IST
