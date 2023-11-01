JOIN US
News in Pics, November 1: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 31 October 2023, 19:58 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a public meeting ahead of Telangana Assembly elections, at Kollapur in Nagarkurnool district.

Credit: PTI Photo 

People participate in a Halloween festival, in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI Photo

A farmer burns paddy stubble at a field, near Jalandhar.

Credit: PTI Photo

A woman poses for photos showing her hands decorated with henna ahead of 'Karva Chauth' festival, in Nagpur.

Credit: PTI Photo 

An emergency worker inspects damage caused by rockets fired from Gaza that struck a residential area in Ashdod.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The Highland Fire, a wind- driven wildfire burns in the hills near Aguanga, California.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

Apples are picked at an apple grower in Dreumel, Netherlands.

Credit: Reuters Photo

