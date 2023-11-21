News in Pics | November 21, 2023

A participant falls with his horse as members of the security forces look on during the parade to mark the 113th anniversary of the Mexican Revolution, at the Zocalo Square in Mexico City, Mexico November 20, 2023.
A dog swims in front of a man who paddles due to flooding caused by heavy rains, in Ilha Grande dos Marinheiros in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil November 20, 2023.
Fans wait outside Nilton Santos stadium for the Taylor Swift concert, following the death of a fan due to the heat during the first day concert, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 20, 2023.
People take cover as a siren sounds signalling incoming rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel during a protest calling on the UN and UNICEF to assist children being held hostage in Gaza by Hamas, near the offices of UNICEF in Tel Aviv, Israel, November 20, 2023.
