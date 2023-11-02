JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics, November 2: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 02 November 2023, 03:24 IST

Follow Us

[object Object]

Successfull completion of the construction of the Ramban viaduct, a remarkable feat spanning the 1.08 km with four lanes on the Udhampur-Ramban section of the National Highway-44, in J&K.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
[object Object]

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting in Mahbubnagar, Telangana.

Credit: PTI Photo

[object Object]

A statue of former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar being inaugurated at the Wankhede Stadium.

Credit: PTI Photo

[object Object]

An aerial view of a damaged building, in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis, in Acapulco, Mexico.

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

A woman with her face painted as the popular Mexican figure "Catrina" smiles during the Day of the Dead celebrations, in Mexico City.

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

View of what Hamas described as a anti-armor shells fired toward Israeli tanks and vehicles in Gaza.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 November 2023, 03:24 IST)
World newspictures

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT