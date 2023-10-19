News Shots
Homeworld

News in Pics | Oct 19, 2023

Look at the best photos from around the world.
Last Updated 19 October 2023, 02:06 IST

A local resident walks in in front of damaged residential buildings, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Avdiivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine October 17, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Students and supporters of the Students' Federation of India shout slogans, hold placards and pride flags as they take part in an LGBT+ Pride vigil organised after India's top court on Tuesday declined to legalise same-sex marriage and left it to parliament to decide, at North Campus in New Delhi, India, October 18, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A view of debris in the area of Al-Ahli hospital where hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other, and where Palestinians who fled their homes were sheltering amid the ongoing conflict with Israel, in Gaza City, October 18, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli war cabinet, as he visits Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Palestinian children, who fled their house amid Israeli strikes, shelter at a United Nations-run centre after Israel's call for more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza to move south, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 18, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 19 October 2023, 02:06 IST)
ChinaUkraineRussiaJoe BidenLGBTQIA+IsraelPalestineVladimir PutinXi JinpingBenjamin NetanyahuIsrael-Palestine ConflictHamasGaza​​​​​​​Joe Biden

