News in Pics | October 15, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Devotees walk through a pit of burning wood during the 'Agni Kavadi' rituals at the Pournamikavu temple, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Oriental pied hornbills at Ponitora Wild Life Sanctuary, in the Morigaon district.
An artist performs at a cultural parade during the week-long International Kullu Dussehra festival, in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh.
Canada's Deputy High Commissioner to India Stewart Wheeler speaks with the media after a meeting the Ministry of External Affairs officials, in New Delhi.
Beluga XL, the biggest Airbus Beluga series aircraft, upon its landing at Kolkata airport.
The statue of a deer is silhouetted against Autumnal foliage, in Pitlochry, Scotland.
Juvenile Chacma baboons play on a vehicle during a raid on refuse bins by a troop of Chacma baboons foraging in the residential neighborhood of Capri in Cape Town, South Africa.
Published 15 October 2024, 02:25 IST