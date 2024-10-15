Home
News in Pics | October 15, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 02:25 IST

Devotees walk through a pit of burning wood during the 'Agni Kavadi' rituals at the Pournamikavu temple, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Credit: PTI Photo

Oriental pied hornbills at Ponitora Wild Life Sanctuary, in the Morigaon district.

Credit: PTI Photo

An artist performs at a cultural parade during the week-long International Kullu Dussehra festival, in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh.

Credit: PTI Photo

Canada's Deputy High Commissioner to India Stewart Wheeler speaks with the media after a meeting the Ministry of External Affairs officials, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Beluga XL, the biggest Airbus Beluga series aircraft, upon its landing at Kolkata airport.

Credit: PTI Photo

The statue of a deer is silhouetted against Autumnal foliage, in Pitlochry, Scotland.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Juvenile Chacma baboons play on a vehicle during a raid on refuse bins by a troop of Chacma baboons foraging in the residential neighborhood of Capri in Cape Town, South Africa.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 15 October 2024, 02:25 IST
