Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | October 20, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 00:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures at the end of his Make America Great Again Rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvani.

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures at the end of his Make America Great Again Rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvani.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Riders make a practice run prior to the race.

Riders make a practice run prior to the race.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Usher gestures onstage during a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Atlant.

Usher gestures onstage during a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Atlant.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla walk accompanied by Anglican Archbishop of Sydney, Reverend Kanishka Raffel, inside St. Thomas's Anglican Church, in Sydney.

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla walk accompanied by Anglican Archbishop of Sydney, Reverend Kanishka Raffel, inside St. Thomas's Anglican Church, in Sydney.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Red Bull's Max Verstappen poses with his trophy after winning the sprint race with second placed Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. and third placed McLaren's Lando Norris.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen poses with his trophy after winning the sprint race with second placed Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. and third placed McLaren's Lando Norris.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2024, 00:41 IST
World newsSports NewsUS news

Follow us on :

Follow Us