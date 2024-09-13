Home
world

News in Pics | September 13, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 September 2024, 03:25 IST

A worker prepares for a handover of an exhibition facility honoring a renowned South African painter, Dr. Esther Mahlangu, as Heritage Month celebrates her Ndebele-inspired art and cultural preservation, at her home in Mthambothini, a village of Siyabuswa, South Africa

Reuters

Pope Francis looks on as he presides a Mass with devotees at the National Stadium in Singapore

Reuters

A model presents a creation by Agatha Ruiz de la Prada during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain

Reuters

A plane drops retardant on the Bridge Fire threatening mountain communities to the northeast of Los Angeles, in Wrightwood, California

Reuters

A mural painted by Spanish artist Sfhir depicting a woman that plays the cello, which has been voted the 'Street Art Cities' Best Mural in the World 2023, is seen on two buildings at nightfall, in Fene, northern Spain

Reuters

