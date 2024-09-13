News in Pics | September 13, 2024: Best photos from around the world

A worker prepares for a handover of an exhibition facility honoring a renowned South African painter, Dr. Esther Mahlangu, as Heritage Month celebrates her Ndebele-inspired art and cultural preservation, at her home in Mthambothini, a village of Siyabuswa, South Africa
Pope Francis looks on as he presides a Mass with devotees at the National Stadium in Singapore
A model presents a creation by Agatha Ruiz de la Prada during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain
A plane drops retardant on the Bridge Fire threatening mountain communities to the northeast of Los Angeles, in Wrightwood, California
A mural painted by Spanish artist Sfhir depicting a woman that plays the cello, which has been voted the 'Street Art Cities' Best Mural in the World 2023, is seen on two buildings at nightfall, in Fene, northern Spain
Published 13 September 2024, 03:25 IST