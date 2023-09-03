Home
Homeworld

News in Pics | September 3, 2023

Here are the best photos from around the world.
Last Updated 03 September 2023, 05:19 IST

Women in traditional attire walk outside the venue ahead of an ecumenical and interreligious meeting at the Hun Theatre, during Pope Francis' Apostolic Journey in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia September 3, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Sunset is seen reflected on Air Force One after U.S. President Joe Biden disembarked after arriving from a visit to areas affected by Hurricane Idalia in Florida, in Dover Air Force Base, in Dover, Delaware, U.S., September 2, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

An installation at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi Internation Airport ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023

Credit: PTI Photo

Artists during a classical dance performance at Ravindra Bharathi auditorium, in Hyderabad, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

(Published 03 September 2023, 05:19 IST)
