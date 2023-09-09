Home
Homeworld

News in Pics | September 9, 2023

Best photos from around the world!
Last Updated 09 September 2023, 00:45 IST

The civil defense military parade commemorating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea is held in Pyongyang


Credit: KCNA via REUTERS

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his semi final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Mexico's Finance Ministry Rogelio Ramirez de la O presents the 2024 national budget to Congress in Mexico City.


Credit: Reuters Photo

Supporters of former U.S. President Trump gather for him to speak at a Republican campaign rally in Rapid City, South Dakota.


Credit: Reuters Photo

President of Colombia Gustavo Petro speaks with Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during the visit of the Mexican president, in Cali, Colombia.

Credit: Colombian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

(Published 09 September 2023, 00:45 IST)
