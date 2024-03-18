Niger orders US troops to leave its territory

US officials also voiced alarm in the meetings about several other issues, including whether Niger’s military government was nearing a deal to give Iran access to Niger’s vast uranium reserves, a concern that was reported earlier by The Wall Street Journal.

Niger’s rejection of military ties with the United States follows the withdrawal from Niger of troops from France, the former colonial power that, for the past decade, has led foreign counterterrorism efforts against jihadi groups in West Africa, but which has lately been perceived as a pariah in the region.

“The American presence in the territory of the Republic of Niger is illegal,” Niger’s military spokesperson, Col. Amadou Abdramane, said on national television. He added that the US military presence “violates all the constitutional and democratic rules, which would require the sovereign people — notably through its elected officials — to be consulted on the installation of a foreign army on its territory.”

Matthew Miller, the chief State Department spokesperson, said it was in touch with the ruling military junta, known as the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, or CNSP, about the move.