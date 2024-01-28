Nigeria air force owns up to 2023 bombing that killed civilians

Kaduna (Nigeria): The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Sunday said it regretted a strike that killed dozens of civilians and injured others a year ago, accepting for the first time its responsibility for the incident investigated by Reuters.

Dozens of ethnic Fulani herders died in the January 2023 aerial bombing in central Nasarawa state as they unloaded cattle retrieved from authorities in a neighbouring state, according to witnesses, local leaders and detailed complaints.

In a rare acknowledgement of responsibility, the air force said its chief of air staff Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar had at the weekend visited affected communities after reviewing reports of the incident.

"Innocent civilians may have erroneously been killed or injured in the process," the NAF said.

"In expressing regret over the incident, Air Marshal Abubakar noted that the unfortunate incident was not deliberate but had targeted suspected terrorists and cattle rustlers in view of the heightened level of insecurity in the area at the time."